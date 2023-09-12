Cowgirl stole the show in the first episode of the new season Channel Ten

Performing a high energy, high octave rendition of iconic 90's pop son Wannabe by The Spice Girls, Cowgirl made it clear that they would be tough competition.

But will they be able to survive the length of the show without the judges guessing their true identity?

Fans don't think so!

Fans are convinced that Courtney is the Cowgirl Instagram

In a contestant clue shared ahead of the season premiere, it was hinted that Cowgirl was a "reality TV queen" as well as a "world-class performer."

Those clues paired with the vocals on display led fans straight to guess that multi-talented drag queen Courtney Act (also known as Shane Jenek) is hiding behind the act!

After rising to fame in 2003 on Australian Idol, Courtney has only gone from strength to strength going on to star in the likes of Ru Paul's Drag Race, Celebrity Big Brother UK (which she won), and now it seems, The Masked Singer!