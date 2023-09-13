Fans think one of this trio has what it takes to win! Channel Ten

Who will win The Masked Singer Australia season five?

Whilst we are sure our performers have plenty more to showcase of their vocal abilities in future performances, already some have risen to the top of the pack as identifiable winners for The Masked Singer Australia 2023.

Currently, Snow Fox is the fan favourite to take home the trophy, with odds to win currently listed at $1.62.

She is followed in second place by this year's spookiest competitor Grim Reaper who has odds listed at $2.75 and the season's "most surprising" reveal Space Fairy who is in third place with odds to win of $4.00.

Sadly for Bad Avocado, no one seems to think they have the vocal talents to win the singing show, with odds of $26.00 leaving them in last place.

We sure can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds!