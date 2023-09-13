Season five of The Masked Singer Australia may of only just started airing, but already certain celebrities hiding underneath the elaborate costumes have been tipped to win the program thanks to the sensational singing they have showcased so far.
WATCH NOW: The Masked Singer Australia 2023 Teaser Trailer. Article continues after video.
But before they get to the grand finale, they'll have to not only out-sing their competitors but outsmart both the judges and fans tuning in from home alike who are eager to crack the code and unmask the secret celebrity contestants.
Dedicated viewers of the hit reality program are taking to betting platforms such as Sportsbet (as well as social media) to share who they think has the star power to take it all the way to the end and nab the highly coveted winner's trophy.
Fans think one of this trio has what it takes to win!
Channel Ten
Who will win The Masked Singer Australia season five?
Whilst we are sure our performers have plenty more to showcase of their vocal abilities in future performances, already some have risen to the top of the pack as identifiable winners for The Masked Singer Australia 2023.
Currently, Snow Fox is the fan favourite to take home the trophy, with odds to win currently listed at $1.62.
She is followed in second place by this year's spookiest competitor Grim Reaper who has odds listed at $2.75 and the season's "most surprising" reveal Space Fairy who is in third place with odds to win of $4.00.
Sadly for Bad Avocado, no one seems to think they have the vocal talents to win the singing show, with odds of $26.00 leaving them in last place.
We sure can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds!