Will this fab four return once more in 2023? Instagram

Whilst Abbie's announcement sparked excitement among fans who have been anxiously awaiting an update on the new season, it is worth noting that Channel 10 has yet to make any additional comment or confirmation of her return, or who will be joining her on the judging panel.

Additionally, both the official The Masked Singer Australia Instagram and Facebook pages have not been active since September 2022, almost eight months ago.

Chrissie and Abbie became fast friends after filming the series together. Instagram

There is a positive to be had however, with firm friend and fellow 2022 judge Chrissie Swan taking to her own Instagram account just a day before Abbie to also confirm her return to the hit series.

"Absolutely thrilled to announce (officially and with the consent of Ten - not just an off-the-cuff comment I made a few months ago to a journo) that The Masked Singer is indeed returning to your screens."

"I wonder what bonkers stuff will happen this season? I wonder who I will fall in love with?" Chrissie then joked.

"This show is pure magic, I love being amongst it...and I hope you will too. See you soon for more guesses, tears, and hijinx."

Interestingly, Chrissie tagged both Abbie and Hughesy, which leads us to believe that Hughesy will also be joining in on the fun once more.

Unfortunately, it does look like Mel B won't be making an appearance.

We can't wait to see who the brand new fourth judge could be!

We will update this article as more information becomes available.