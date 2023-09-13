Grim Reaper is this seasons spookiest performer Channel 10

From those clues, and by listening to the audio from the Grim Reaper's first performance, one very iconic Australian singer sprung to mind as the front-runner celebrity hiding underneath the mask - Darren Hayes.

The Savage Garden frontman has a distinct vocal style that fans say they recognised straight away, jumping into the comments sections on socials to share what they say is a "spot on" guess.

"I'm 100% sure that's his voice," wrote one fan, with another commenting that the Grim Reaper was "obviously Darren Hayes."

The clues match Darren, too, with the singer releasing a song in 2022 titled A Little Death.

Could Darren Hayes really be Grim Reaper? Getty

If the Grim Reaper does indeed turn out to be Darren, we know that judge Abbie Chatfield will be over the moon given she has famously spoken of her love for the band in the past.

In fact, based on just the one performance, Abbie even guessed it was Darren hiding underneath the mask, likely due to her love of listening to Savage Garden on repeat.

"I've never heard anything like that in my life. There's only really one other time in my life that a voice like that made me cry instantly," a visibly emotional Abbie said following the Grim Reaper's first performance.

"And it was for personal reasons and it was the first Mardi Gras that I was able to go to. It was the first time that I was able to express my queerness in full."

Time will only tell if Abbie's guess is correct! Other judges guessed that Ruel, Luke Steele, and Conrad Sewell were the voices behind the mask.