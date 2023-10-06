Meet Orca: The brand new mask on The Masked Singer
The secret celebrity hiding under this mask is sure making a splash...
- by
Elizabeth Gracie
Five episodes into season five of The Masked Singer Australia, a brand new mask will take to the stage - Orca.
The secret celebrity hiding underneath is sure to make a splash with their first performance, an emotional rendition of viral TikTok breakup anthem abcdefu by Gayle.
WATCH NOW: Why Shaynna Blaze went on The Masked Singer. Article continues after video.
Whilst it's not immediately clear who is actually singing, from what we can tell the vocalist is a woman.
"[It's] definitely a voice that I'm familiar with," guessing panel member Mel B is seen saying in the trailer for the upcoming episode.
Something tells us that once we watch the full performance, and the contestant clues for Orca all (or at least some) will be revealed!
Fans have no clue who Orca could be
Channel Ten
So far this season fans of the reality singing show have flocked to social media and betting platforms such as Sportsbet to share their predictions as to who is hiding underneath each mask - as well as who they think will "win" the show.
Episode one saw 90210 heartthrob Brian Austin Green unmasked as Crash Test Dummy, with Channel 10 newsreader Sandra Sully following when she was unmasked as Fawn.
There wasn't a dry eye in the house as Summer Warne was unmasked as Bad Avocado as she sang a rendition of her late father's funeral song 'Yellow', and Aussies everywhere were stunned to see The Block judge Shaynna Blaze unmasked as Bluebottle - who knew she could sing?
We sure can't wait to see how the rest of the season unfolds!