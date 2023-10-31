Ahoy there Captain! Channel 10

Taking to the Melbourne airwaves after his onscreen elimination aired, Brendan made the surprise admission that his mask was originally named 'The Titanic', that is until the Titan submarine tragedy in June, which saw five individuals die whilst attempting to visit the real-life wreck.

"Two days before [filming] the submarine, the Ocean Gate, exploded," he divulged, adding that his original video package made reference to the blockbuster 1997 movie.

"There were dead bodies and drowning and I was surrounded by boats, and I was the Titanic. So they couldn't use that as my costume because it literally happened a week before."

"They had to change everything, change my name, change everything. The sub exploded and all those people died...it was awful. I didn't think I was going to be able to do it. The costume was made - I thought, what are they going to do now?"

And thus The Captain was born.

Brendan cancelled his European vacation after being asked to appear on The Masked Singer. FOX FM

Shortly after his unmasking, Brendan admitted it had been a tough time keeping his involvement with The Masked Singer secret from friend Hughesy, later admitted that his firm friend knew it was him "as soon as I walked out."

"I'm guessed every year. My Instagram and Twitter go nuts, saying this is 100 percent you, so I thought I'd finally come in as a wildcard, a firecracker, and bring the party!"

Hughesy added: "We've been wanting you to be on this show since the start, and finally you're on the show mate!"

Hughesy guessed it was Brendan from the moment he opened his mouth. Getty

With three episodes to go, only four masks remain, all powerhouse vocalists who will prove difficult to beat in the coming days of the competition.

Fans have predicted Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes and singer Conrad Sewell are Grim Reaper and Bouncer respectively, whilst also placing their bets behind Courtney Act and Amber Riley to appear as Cowgirl and Snow Fox respectively.