Crash Test Dummy left us in "stitches" with his performance

This isn't the first time he's been on The Masked Singer, previously completing in the US version.

Speaking with New Idea from his Los Angeles home the morning after his onscreen unmasking, Brian said that he much preferred performing as Crash Test Dummy, than as a Giraffe three years ago in the USA.

"Crash was great in comparison because it was a much easier costume than the giraffe costume - which was cool looking but to be in that thing was A LOT!," Brian laughs, "it was much more of a whirlwind experience."

The doting dad of five then revealed why he thinks no one clued on to his appearance on the show.

"We posed the whole thing to the press and the media in Australia that I was out there to visit Sharna [Burgess - Brian's Australian partner] and her mum and my son for a family vacation."

"It [the show] is a well-oiled and quick-moving machine. They [the producers] were like 'We do this entire show in a week and a half.' There's no real preparation time," Brian says.

"They're just like 'We'll see you tomorrow' and you just show up. They pick the songs for you, they pick the costumes for you, so it's all really fast."

Brian Austin Green on Beverly Hills 90210. FOX

Speaking of Brian's song being handpicked for him, whilst he gave it his all, a music career isn't quite on the cards for the actor.

"I think that was a ruse," Brian jokes when he references all the other famous singers the judges guessed to be hiding under the Crash Test Dummy mask.

"There is no way in hell they heard that and thought 'That's a singer under the mask'. I think that was [them] throwing me a bone and saying 'Hey, you did a really good job.' Just like when you pat your child on the back for any drawing that they do, whether it is completely sh** or not. It's a participation award."

As for who Brian thinks is hiding under the other masks, he doesn't have a clue!

"They are very top secret the masks, contestants who are on it have no idea who else is on it, we’re not given any hints, we’re not even shown pictures of the costumes," Brian reveals to us.

"The first time I saw any of those costumes was when I was out onstage and we were doing the elimination. So I had no idea, the only thing that you know when you are there is your world. Your costume, your people, otherwise you are stuck in a trailer waiting until they go ‘come on out, come sing.’"

Brian Austin Green revealed as Crash Test Dummy on The Masked Singer Australia 2023. Channel 10

According to Brian, despite being the first to go, he still feels like he had "won" the season.

"I did one song, nobody guessed me and I was out....winner! That's the point of the show, right? To not be guessed?," Brian laughs.

