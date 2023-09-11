The Masked Singer Australia is on tonight and we already know who is behind one of the costumes!
Fans think the teaser trailer has given away who Bluebottle is by how see-through the costume is...
Hint: she represented Australia in Eurovision!
Bluebottle is hinted to be an "international hellraiser."
With the Masked Singer Australia Instagram commenting, "I don’t think you’re ready for this jelly(fish)!"
Singing the Blondie classic Call Me, fans originally thought it was Baby Spice!
Until they released the teaser where you can see the face behind the costume.
With fans on Instagram commenting, "I seen a face? Dami Im? … they’ve a Fringe?" And another person commenting, "help I saw a face."
Did you guess right?
Who is behind the Bluebottle mask?
Dami Im was first discovered in 2013 on the X Factor Australia, where she won the grand final!
She only went up from there, performing Sound of Silence in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016!
Where she was rumoured to have been robbed of first place due to the judges not wanting a country outside of Europe to host.
Even though she didn't win, she still won the highest-ever score for an Australian and did us proud!
Australia first joined Eurovision in 2015, with Guy Sebastian making our debut with his song Tonight Again.
Do you think Dami Im is behind the Bluebottle costume?
Watch The Masked Singer Australia 2023 tonight at 7:30pm on Channel 10.