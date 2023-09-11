Who is behind the Bluebottle mask? Supplied

Dami Im was first discovered in 2013 on the X Factor Australia, where she won the grand final!



She only went up from there, performing Sound of Silence in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2016!

Where she was rumoured to have been robbed of first place due to the judges not wanting a country outside of Europe to host.

Even though she didn't win, she still won the highest-ever score for an Australian and did us proud!

Australia first joined Eurovision in 2015, with Guy Sebastian making our debut with his song Tonight Again.

Do you think Dami Im is behind the Bluebottle costume? Getty

