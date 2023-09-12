The identity of Space Fairy is still a secret (for now) Channel Ten

But in the season premiere of the smash hit singing reality show, fans were left unsure, with the likes of Jessica Mauboy and Sweet About Me singer Gabriella Cilmi also thrown into the mix as the real identity of the ever enchanting Space Fairy.

All three singers are certified superstars, who aren't afraid to showcase their powerhouse vocals.

Fans are unsure if Toni or Gabriella have a secret identiy Instagram

Given Jessica is currently a judge on The Voice Australia, we can assume she would be unable to appear on a competitor television channel (The Voice airs on Seven and The Masked Singer airs on Ten), ruling her out of the guessing game.

Tones and I, and Gabriella Cilmi however seem much more likely, the pair sharing a similar vocal style.

Judge Dave Hughes even goes as far as to describe Space Fairy as "one of the best singers to be on any series of 'The Masked Singer'" after Space Fairy performed classic noughties anthem Hit 'Em Up Style (Oops!) by Blu Cantrell.

What makes us especially certain that Gabriella may be hiding in plain sight under the elaborate mask is the clue that Space Fairy had "lessons to be learned", which was also conveniently the title of her debut album in 2008.