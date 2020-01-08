Charlotte is said to be this season's highest paid campmate Instagram

However a Network 10 spokesman denied the six figure sum and refused to specify exactly how much the Geordie Shore star, 29, is being paid.

“That figure is ludicrous. Completely untrue,” the spokesman told the publication.

The ex Geordie Shore star is so far the biggest name this season, and viewers have watched as she has struck up a friendship with MAFS' Ryan Gallagher since meeting him on the show.

Charlotte will compete against fellow contestants in gruelling tasks over six weeks for $100,000 to be donated to their chosen charity.

Charlotte and Ryan are getting on well in the jungle Ten

Joining Charlotte and Ryan in the jungle is TV chef Miguel Maestre, AFL stars Dale Thomas and Billy Brownless, YouTube star Tanya Hennessy, comedians Dilruk Jayasinha and Nikki Osborne, TV presenter Tom Williams, actor Rhonda Burchmore, radio announcer Myf Warhurst and reality TV stars Erin Barnett.

According to the Herald Sun, Charlotte's $1 million fee is nothing compared the what cricketer Shane Warne was paid when he was on the show in 2016.

“I called James Erskine, my manager, who said he knew the main guy at Channel 10 and would speak to him again, which he did. Bingo! Next day, James rang to say we’ve got the $2 million! Oh s***! When you throw a big number out there, you’re not really expecting to get it; but now …,” Warne wrote in a piece for The Herald Sun.