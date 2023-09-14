We're only a few episodes into season five of The Masked Singer Australia and already fans are going wild with their predictions as to which celebrities are hiding underneath this year's bedazzling (and rather elaborate masks).

And whilst we've already had one thrilling reveal with the unmasking of Hollywood heartthrob Brian Austin Green as Crash Test Dummy, Fawn is the mask that has all of Australia talking.

Based on the performances and contestant clues dropped so far, fans and judges alike are pretty sure they have clued onto some of the celebrities who have yet to be officially unmasked.

From what we can guess, the predicted identities of Grim Reaper, Bluebottle, and Cowgirl seem pretty spot on.

But just like Space Fairy and Bad Avocado, fans are still left grasping at straws as to who the real Fawn is.