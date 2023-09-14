'Don't Cha' wish you could guess the celebrity hiding under this mask?
We're only a few episodes into season five of The Masked Singer Australia and already fans are going wild with their predictions as to which celebrities are hiding underneath this year's bedazzling (and rather elaborate masks).
And whilst we've already had one thrilling reveal with the unmasking of Hollywood heartthrob Brian Austin Green as Crash Test Dummy, Fawn is the mask that has all of Australia talking.
Based on the performances and contestant clues dropped so far, fans and judges alike are pretty sure they have clued onto some of the celebrities who have yet to be officially unmasked.
Australia's queen of radio Jackie O was a judge on The Masked Singer Australia for seasons one through three, and now fans have placed their bets that the 48-year-old has returned to the hit reality show for a fourth time around as a performer.
Prior to the season premiering, Channel Ten released a teaser trailer that showcased Fawn's vocals with a sultry, smooth rendition of Don't Cha by the Pussycat Dolls.
The official The Masked SingerAustralia Instagram account also hinted that the mother of one was hiding behind the mask.
"Could Fawn REALLY be Jackie O?" they wrote.
Has this former judge become a contestant?
The judges were also convinced, with Mel B exclaiming that she was 100% confident Jackie O was hiding underneath Fawn's mask.
"Goodness me, this is huge," longtime judge Dave Hughes responded.
Given Hughesy worked alongside Jackie O for the first three seasons of The Masked Singer Australia, something tells us this prediction is right on the money.
The question is, has this Bambi baffled the guessing panel? Or will they call Bullwinkle on her true identity?