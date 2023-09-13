In a series of contestant clues dropped about the cheeky avocado, Channel Ten has hinted that the celebrity is "bad to the core", and a "rebellious rocker" that will catch the guessing panel of judges off guard.

Whilst fans have already clued on to some of the secret identities of this year's celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer, the celebrity hiding under the elaborate Bad Avocado mask still remains a huge mystery.

As the Bad Avocado took to the stage in the premiere episode to perform a rendition of Better Days by Mae Muller and NEIKED, fans were convinced that the rotten fruit was a female singer.

Her intro package also helped to shed new light on who was hiding underneath the mask.

"I'm a Bad Avocado, so what? People treat me like they know me, that's enough to brown off anyone! Y'know, most Avocados grew up with a lot of warmth and heat, I was a bit green when I came to attention. You'd think that would make me highly strung, but I know when to call it quits and just let it slide. Would you like a slice? Just look at it through my eyes, there's a lot to unpack in someone's life, so quit the judgment, okay? They reckon that time heals, we'll see about that!