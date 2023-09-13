Whilst fans have already clued on to some of the secret identities of this year's celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer, the celebrity hiding under the elaborate Bad Avocado mask still remains a huge mystery.
In a series of contestant clues dropped about the cheeky avocado, Channel Ten has hinted that the celebrity is "bad to the core", and a "rebellious rocker" that will catch the guessing panel of judges off guard.
WATCH NOW: The Masked Singer Australia 2023 Teaser Trailer. Article continues after video.
As the Bad Avocado took to the stage in the premiere episode to perform a rendition of Better Days by Mae Muller and NEIKED, fans were convinced that the rotten fruit was a female singer.
Her intro package also helped to shed new light on who was hiding underneath the mask.
"I'm a Bad Avocado, so what? People treat me like they know me, that's enough to brown off anyone! Y'know, most Avocados grew up with a lot of warmth and heat, I was a bit green when I came to attention. You'd think that would make me highly strung, but I know when to call it quits and just let it slide. Would you like a slice? Just look at it through my eyes, there's a lot to unpack in someone's life, so quit the judgment, okay? They reckon that time heals, we'll see about that!
Hughesy guessed that the clue "highly strung" hinted towards retired tennis champion Ash Barty, referring to a tennis racket's strings.
Another guess thrown into the wind was Grey's Anatomy actress Kate Walsh who moved to Western Australia in 2020 for love (in reference to the "warmth and heat") and has released her "green routine" (ties in with the clue that mentions "green glue").