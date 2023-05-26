Instagram

"To my brother, my best friend, to my Dad, I love you so much," wrote son Jackson in tribute to his beloved dad.

"I don’t think anything is ever going to fill the void you have left in my heart. Sitting at the poker table, walking around the golf course, watching the Saints, and eating pizza is never going to be the same but I know all you ever wanted for me is to be happy, no matter what."

"So, that’s what I’m going to do, try and be happy. Every day you told me how proud you were of me and I promise to try and keep making you proud. I am going to miss you so much Dad, I wish I could look you in the eyes 1 more time and give you one more hug. You were truly the best father and best mate anyone could’ve asked for. I love you so much Dad, see you soon. ❤️"

"There are no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay," Summer wrote in an Instagram post as news of her father's death became public.

"This can’t be real life. There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that “everything is going to be okay” or how “proud” you are of me, or simply saying “goodnight” or “good morning SJ I’ll see you in the morning, I love you…”.

"Moments before the world took you away from me, we were jamming to “Summer of 69” and “I’ve Had the Time of my Life” Talking about how much you loved that song and seeing your smile light up the whole room while we danced and couldn’t stop laughing at each other. God you made me laugh Dad ❤️ Little did I know that was the last time I would ever see you Dad ❤️ I’d do anything to hear that laugh again, anything to hear your voice, anything to have one of your cuddles, anything to be with you again just one last time ❤️

"I wish in your final moments before you went off to heaven and before you took your last breathe that I could tell you everything was going to be okay and to hold your hand and tell you how much I love and look up to you ❤️

"I took our time for granted Dad and I would do anything to have more time with you on this earth. Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me ❤️You may not be alive Dad, but you will forever live inside my heart, I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again ❤️ I love you, dad, forever and always will be my Father no matter where you are🕊 Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud."

Paying tribute to her father days after his tragic death, Brooke wrote:

"Dad my heart is broken, This doesn’t feel real, and doesn’t make sense that you are not here with us anymore, it doesn’t feel right, you were taken away too soon and life is so cruel, I will forever cherish our final memories together laughing and joking around with each other. We were happy. We were so similar in so many ways and I always use to joke that I got your genes and I use to joke about how much that annoyed me!! Well, now I couldn’t be happier and prouder that I have your genes and I was lucky and will forever be, so proud to call you my dad. I love you to infinity and back and I will miss you forever. @shanewarne23 💔💔💔🤍🤍🤍⭐️⭐️⭐️🥺🥺🥺🤍🤍🤍💔💔💔

"Memories of dad," Jackson captioned this throwback photo in the days after Shane passed away.

"Thankyou everyone for the overwhelming amount of support, messages, and love ❤️"

To mark six months without him, Brooke penned the following:

"6 Months today since we lost our Dad 💔 Happy Father’s Day to the Best Dad on Earth and in Heaven 🤍💔

Today is for you Dad 🌟 You are our shining Star and forever will be 🤍 All my friends and other people who find Fathers Day just as hard, you are in my thoughts 🤍



I Miss you everyday Dad, I will Love you Forever 🤍 SW 23 🤍💔"

"Miss your smiley face every day," Summer captioned these happy photos a month after farewelling her father.

To celebrate what would have been her father's 53rd birthday on September 2022, Brooke shared these adorable throwback photos with her 63,000 Instagram followers.

"Happy Birthday Dad 🤍 Today will always be your day. I love you and I miss you. 💔🤍 Cheers to you Dad 🤍🎈🙏 👼

"Happy birthday Dad, 53 Today 🤍 Thank you for the 20 years of memories we shared together I will cherish them always, I wish I had more time with you on this earth and I could give you a big hug. I would do anything to see your big smile one last time. 🤍Forever and always missing you dad, I love you 🤍," wrote Summer to mark what would have been Shane's 53rd year earthside.

To mark his first Father's Day without his best friend, Jackson shared a very personal photo of one of the last moments he spent with his dad.

"This was the last photo we ever took together. 24.2.2022. Doing something that we both loved. Playing poker. Miss ya mate. Happy Father’s Day," Jackson penned.