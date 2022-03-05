Shane Warne has died aged 52. Getty

According to the ABC, Royal Thai Police say Shane was holidaying with four people in a luxury villa on Koh Samui.

His body has been sent to Koh Samui Hospital, where an autopsy will be carried out and Shane's friends are expected to speak to police on the island today.

Celebrity tributes have flooded in for the cricket legend, who made his test debut for Australia in 1992 and retired from the game in 2007.





Celebrity tributes have flooded in for the cricketing legend. Twitter

Fitness queen Michelle Bridges wrote on Instagram: "This can not be. I can't even. Such an incredible athlete, a legend. Shane, you were always so warm, so welcoming and so darn funny. Always up for a chat and a laugh. You inspired a nation and an army of next gen spinners. You put the cool into spin. Heartfelt wishes to your family. RIP ❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼"

Meanwhile radio and TV host Amanda Keller reflected: "Cannot believe the news that Shane Warne has gone. A cricket legend, of course, but also a charismatic larrikin who was such a part of the Australian landscape. What a hole he will leave in our hearts. My condolences to his family and friends at this tragic time."

Shane is survived by his children Brooke, 24, and Summer, 20, and son Jackson, 22 whom he shares with ex-wife Simone Callahan.

"I think I speak for Brooke, Summer and myself, we don't see him as anyone else other than just our dad," Jackson previously told the Sun Herald.

"We don't see him as a legend. All the names people call him, we just see him like our dad and that's it. We don't feel privileged. He does what every dad loves to do."

This story originally appeared on our sister site Now To Love

