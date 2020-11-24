Shane Warne shared a touching story on Instagram to congratulate his youngest daughter, Summer (middle), graduating from high school. Instagram

The former I'm A Celeb star continued, "Which means no more school fees, drop offs, pick ups and fighting for a car park, parent teacher nights, sports all over melb x 3 on weekends, school plays, events, making lunches, sports gear, blazer and being a taxi – oh and an ATM,” he joked.

While his remarks were lighthearted, the occasion was clearly bittersweet for the former cricket captain who added, “Sort of sad too as they were fun times & will be great memories for all of us.”

Shane has two daughters, Brooke (right) and Summer (left), with his ex-wife Simone Callahan (Pictured: Shane with his kids, his ex-girfriend Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley). Getty

The ex-cricketer ended on an emotional note, praising all three of his children.

“So proud of the young awesome adults you’ve become @brookewarne @jacksonwarne18 @summerwarne!! Love dad."

Shane shares his three kids, Brooke Warne, 22, Jackson Warne, 21, and Summer, 19, with his ex-wife, Simone Callahan, and the cricket legend has made it clear that they are at the heart of every decision he makes.

Back in 2018, Shane spoke to The 7:30 Report about how he regrets the effect his scandalous past has had on his children.

"I want him to be really proud of me," Jackson Warne said about his father. Instagram

“It’s pretty hard to relive some things when you’ve let down your children and your family, embarrassed them at times,” the 51-year-old admitted.

“To hurt my children who are the most important thing in my life was really tough. The effect I had on my family, on my children. The effect I had on my children was I let them down. And I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

However, it is clear that Shane’s kids don’t share his opinion when it comes to letting them down, particularly not the cricket legend's middle child, Jackson Warne, who has just recently been on our screens competing in Channel Seven’s inaugural season of SAS Australia.

From the beginning of the show, the poker player admitted his father’s opinion was at the heart of all his decisions, confessing, “I want him to be really proud of me.”

It's clearly a Mutual Admiration Society when it comes to father and kids.