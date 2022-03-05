Shane Warne and Simone Callahan. Getty

Simone Callahan

Shane married his childhood sweetheart, Simone Callahan, in 1995. They were together for 10 years and had three children together: Brooke, Jackson, and Summer.

When Warney's cricketing career took off, the pair relocated to England. But the move would coincide with a scandal that threatened their marriage.

"Unfortunately, there was a story that broke with me and two women just before they landed and as they landed that was there and Simone read that story," Shane said in the Amazon Prime documentary, Shane.

Upon hearing the cricketer was pursuing other women, Simone headed back to Australia and her marriage with Shane ended.

According to The Sun, Simone revealed that while she and Shane "wanted to make it work" because of the "happy times", the couple had grown apart and she had trust issues.

Shane spoke candidly about his infidelity in the same documentary, admitting it was the lowest point of his life when Simone left him.

“The impact on my children, they wouldn’t get to see me and that was my fault.”

Shane Warne and Lis Hurley. Getty

Liz Hurley

Following Simone, Shane dated actress Liz Hurley for two years.

After starting their romance in 2010, it only took a year for the athlete to pop the question. But sadly, their romance was not to be, ending around 2012-2013.

The spin bowling legend spoke about the relationship on his show A Week With Warnie in 2020, saying that the end of the relationship saddened him because he still "cared(d) about her deeply", deeming Liz a "wonderful person".

The Spin King also said that his years with Liz were the "happiest of (his) life", according to The Mirror, before adding that their relationship simply "fizzled out".

"It wasn't something that she or I did wrong, it just fizzled out. We're still great friends, we still stay in touch, we're good for each other and our kids get along great."

Shane's legacy will not be forgotten. Getty

Emily Scott

Shane Warne and DJ and model Emily Scott dated in 2014, ending their relationship after three months as they were in different stages of life.

The spin bowler announced their split via his Twitter account, saying he and Emily had "gone (their) separate ways".

"We will always remain great friends & will continue to support each other," he wrote.

"Emily Scott is an amazing lady, a really special person. We wish each other nothing but the best & as I said, will remain awesome friends."

Since Emily, Shane hasn't been in a publicised relationship, confessing to ABC's Leigh Sales that he was feeling "lonely" as he approached his 50s.

"There is nothing better than a great relationship, that's what we all want," the cricketing great said. “If you can’t have a great relationship, I think single is the next best choice.”

Romantic life aside, Shane managed to find happiness through his children, with whom he had an extremely close and loving relationship.

For more on the life and legacy of Shane Warne, read the articles below

Despite his legendary cricket career, Shane Warne's greatest achievements was his kids

Inside Jackson Warne's close relationship with his father Shane

How did Shane Warne die? All we know so far

Everything we know so far about Shane Warne's state funeral

Celebrity tributes flow in for 'Spin King' Shane Warne following his sudden death

Shane Warne dead at 52