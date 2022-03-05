Shane Warne has died at aged 52. Getty

Stunned by Shane's death, the Prime Minister said that the cricketer brought "something magical" to Australian summers.

"His achievements were the product of his talent, his discipline and passion for the game he loved," Scott Morrison said in a statement.

"But Shane was more than this to Australians. Shane was one of our nation's greatest characters. His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all."

He has been offered a state funeral. Getty

The Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews also made a statement following the news, saying that the state had "lost an icon".

"Australia has lost a legend. And the entire cricket world is mourning the loss of the King."

The Premier also said the state funeral would be an opportunity for Victorians to "pay tribute to his legacy and contribution to our state, community and country".

Shane with his son Jackson. Getty

On Saturday 5th March 2022, Australians woke up to the shocking news that Shane Warne had died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand, aged 52.

According to a statement from the cricket legend's management as quoted by Fox Sports: "Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived.

"The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."