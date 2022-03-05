Getty

They also confirmed that Shane was holidaying with four others in Koh Samui, one of them being his close friend, Andrew Neophitout.

Shane's manager, James Erskine confirming that his trip was supposed to kick off a three-month break following Shane's stint working for Fox Cricket on the Ashes.

Speaking to Fox Sports' Remembering Shane Warne program, he delved deeper into the details surrounding Shane's death.

"Shane was having three months off and this was the start of it," he said.

"They had only arrived the night before.

"They were going out for a drink at 5 o'clock, and [Andrew] knocked on his door at 5:15pm because Warnie was always on time, and said "come on you're going to be late", and then realised something was wrong."

Andrew attempted to revive Shane before the ambulance arrived to take him to hospital, but he was pronounced dead soon after.

His body is undergoing autopsy and will then be returned home to Australia.

Foreign Minister Marise Payne confirming that the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade were working with Thai authorities to assist with repatriation.

Shane Warne died at age 52. Getty

Shane's family began to break their silence on Saturday afternoon, with his mother, Brigette, speaking out.

"We're just in shock ... we're okay," she said briefly to the Herald Sun outside her Melbourne home.

Shane is survived by his mother, father Keith, and his three children: son Jackson, 22, and daughters Summer, 20 and Brooke, 24.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has offered a state funeral to take place in his honour, saying: “Victoria has lost an icon. Australia has lost a legend.”

Shane was best known for his illustrious cricket career but was also beloved by Australians for his larrikin personality.

Tributes from friends, fans and fellow celebrities have begun to flow, with news coming as a very sad shock.

Australian stars such as Dannii Minogue, Jimmy Barnes, and Hugh Jackman have all shared written tributes to Shane, while international names like Boris Johnson, Mick Jagger, and Ed Sheeran have also shared their condolences online.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has also shared a heartfelt tribute to Twitter.

Shane with his son Jackson. Getty

“Australians have woken in shock and sadness to the awful news of the death of Shane Warne, aged just 52,” Prime Minister Scott Morrison wrote on Twitter.

“Shane was one of our greatest cricketers of all time, one of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman,” he continued.

“Australians loved him. We all did. We are all bewildered today by this sad and sudden losss.

“There was none like Shane. He lived his life his way. He had his great achievements, but also his regrets. He carried them all the same way. With a cheeky smile and a zest for life.”

This article originally appeared on our sister site, WHO.

For more on the life and legacy of Shane Warne, read the articles below

Everything we know so far about Shane Warne's state funeral

Celebrity tributes flow in for 'Spin King' Shane Warne following his sudden death

Despite his legendary cricket career, Shane Warne's greatest achievements was his kids

Inside Jackson Warne's close relationship with his father Shane

From Simone Callahan to Liz Hurley: Shane Warne's love life was complicated but rewarding

Shane Warne dead aged 52