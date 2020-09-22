Jackson Warne (right) who is the son of cricket star Shane Warne (left) is determined to prove there's more to him than just the connection to his famous father. Getty

In fact, scandal-prone Shane, who has hit headlines in the past for a positive drug test, scandalous sex romps and cheating on his then-wife and mother to his children, Simone Callahan, once admitted his biggest regret was the effect his mistakes had on his children.

“It’s pretty hard to relive some things when you’ve let down your children and your family, embarrassed them at times,” Shane told The 7:30 Report in 2018.

“To hurt my children who are the most important thing in my life was really tough. The effect I had on my family, on my children. The effect I had on my children was I let them down. And I have to live with that for the rest of my life.”

He added: “My ex-wife and I had the breakdown of a family, it’s really hard on kids. But I’m proud of the kids they’ve become and I’m proud of the father I’ve become.”

Shane previously admitted the one regret he has is the effect that his mistakes had on his family (Jackson as a child pictured with Shane). Getty

With his ex-wife, Shane also shares two daughters, Brooke, 23, and Summer, 18, all of which he often shares photos of on his Instagram account.

And despite being cricket’s Spin King, Shane has never forced any of his kids into the sport, including Jackson.

"I never pushed Jackson into cricket... He played it for a year, took a hat-trick - took four wickets in five balls - bowling a little bit of leg spin or with the seam, smashed a few with the bat," he previously told the Herald-Sun before admitting the game "didn't really grab him."

Shane also has two daughters, Brooke (right) and Summer (left) with his ex-wife Simone Callahan (Pictured: Shane with his kids, his ex-girfriend Liz Hurley and her son Damian Hurley). Getty

In another interview with news.com.au, Jackson himself explained the pressure to live up to his father’s talents in the sport made it an unappealing prospect.

“I played one year when I was at school, and in one of the games it got in the newspaper and made some articles,” Jackson revealed.

“The whole pressure factor … I could never be that good, I could never try to be that good. The pressure and expectations … I just was not really interested.

“But when we were going through school, it didn’t matter what we wanted to do, Dad just wanted us to be happy."

Shane "never pushed" his son into cricket and Jackson never took it up because there was too much pressure. Instagram

And even though Shane made a name for himself thanks to his cricketing pursuits, Jackson added that he and his sisters didn’t see him as a “celebrity”.

“I think I speak for Brooke, Summer and myself, we don’t see him as anyone else other than just our dad,” Jackson said.

“We don’t see him as a legend. All the names people call him, we just see him like our dad and that’s it. We don’t feel privileged. He does what every dad loves to do.”