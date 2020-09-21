Shane and Shaynna: The ultimate power couple? Getty

“You can’t get two more Melbourne personalities than Shane and Shaynna, and they’ve been circling around each other on the same social scene there for years,” says the source.

It’s been almost two years since Shaynna, 57, announced her shock split from husband of 18 years, Steve Vaughan. Since then, Shaynna has kept an extremely low profile when it comes to her personal life.

“Until a couple of years ago, Shaynna was married and then dealing with the fallout of that,” says the source.

On the career front, the popular judge and interiors expert has continued to go from strength to strength, appearing on numerous lifestyle shows including Selling Houses Australia.

Shaynna and her ex-husband Steve Vaughan. Instagram

However, the source says her friends are starting to feel that Shaynna needs to put herself back out on the dating scene – and they think that the perfect guy is already right in front of her in sporting superstar, Shane.

Since splitting from his wife, Simone Callahan, and more recently his long-term girlfriend, Liz Hurley, Shane, 51, hasn’t been publicly revealed to be in a serious relationship.

According to New Idea’s source, the renowned lothario has, however, gone through a few “DM-ing hot models on Instagram” phases in recent times.

Shaynna is certainly the cricket legend’s physical type, with her gorgeous looks and signature blonde hair. The TV host is also strikingly similar to Shane’s ex-wife, Simone.

Shane and his ex-wife Simone Callahan, with whom he shares three children. Getty

However, insiders reveal that it’s the incredible chemistry between their strong personalities that has led Shane and Shaynna’s inner circle to become convinced that they should be an item.

“Shaynna’s a force to be reckoned with as both a person and a businesswoman, and she’d keep Shane on his toes,” the source says. “That’s exactly what he needs in a partner!”

Although Shane is currently abroad in the UK fulfilling his cricket commentary obligations, the current season of The Block is uncannily located in his very own home suburb of Brighton.

When the ‘King of Spin’ does eventually return to his grand abode, which features a bar, golf simulator, cinema, wine cellar and even its own nightclub, it would be extremely convenient for Shaynna to pop by from the show’s building site.

Shaynna is a businesswoman who will keep Shane on his toes, a source reveals. Instagram

And the source adds that the potential pairing has all the makings of a future Melbourne power couple.

“If they got together they’d be the most Melbourne couple ever and I think their fans would really get behind them. Here’s hoping their friendship will turn into sparks flying!”

Insiders also claim Shaynna and Shane’s family and friends are determined to now transform them into Australia’s most exciting new couple.

“Over recent months they’ve become close friends – to the point where their family and friends think they’d be great together romantically. Especially on Shane’s side of the fence!” the source explains.

Only time will tell...

