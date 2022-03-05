Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack at age 52. Getty

Jimmy Barnes

From one Aussie legend to another, Jimmy Barnes shared a tweet in tribute to Shane this morning.

“Shane Warne was a champion. One of a kind. Every time he touched a ball, Australia had a chance,” he wrote.

“But I remember him as the guy who met my son Jackie once when Jackie was very young. Three years later he still remembered his name and made him feel special.

“RIP Warnie.”

A photo of Shane with the late Michael Gudinski, shared in tribute by musician Ed Sheeran. Instagram

Ed Sheeran

British singing sensation Ed Sheeran took to Instagram to celebrate the beloved cricketer, sharing a snap of Shane alongside Michael Gudinski, a giant of the Australian music industry who passed away last year.

“The world keeps taking incredible people away. I spoke to Shane on the anniversary of Michael’s passing this week saying we were both raising a glass of 707 in his honour, and now this news comes out,” Ed wrote.

“Shane was the kindest heart, and always went above and beyond to make people feel welcome and special. Such a gentleman. He gave so many hours and years of his life to bring joy to others, and was such an amazing friend to me,” he shared.

“I’ll bloody miss you mate. Absolutely gutted.”

"Hey Disco, how are you?" Twitter

Danni Minogue

Danni posted a grinning photo of herself and Shane to Twitter this morning, sharing her love with his family, and revealed the cute nickname Shane had for her.

“I am devastated to wake up to the news that Shane Warne has passed. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He was such a light and energy in the room. He was always lovely to my whole family,” she penned.

“He knew that I didn’t have a clue about cricket, but he liked that. To me, he was just Shane. I can still hear him say, 'Hey Disco, how are you?'.”

"Australians loved him. We all did." Getty

Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Australia’s Prime Minister has taken to Twitter with a kind, heartfelt message, touching on the shocking nature of the death. The PM also offered a state funeral for the cricketing great.

“Australians have woken in shock and sadness to the awful news of the death of Shane Warne, aged just 52,” he wrote on Twitter.

“Shane was one of our greatest cricketers of all time, one of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman.

“Australians loved him. We all did. We are all bewildered today by this sad and sudden losss.

“There was none like Shane. He lived his life his way. He had his great achievements, but also his regrets. He carried them all the same way. With a cheeky smile and a zest for life.”

"Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away," Hugh took to Twitter to write. Twitter

Hugh Jackman

"Like you all I am in shock to wake to the news that @ShaneWarne had passed away," Hugh took to Twitter to write. "I’m grateful to have known him, and to have witnessed his once in a generation talent. My heartfelt sympathies to his family and close friends at this incredibly difficult time. "Rest well Shane," he wrote, sharing a snap of the pair grinning, decked out in cricket whites. Boris Johnson The British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, also shared his condolences for the country at the loss of Shane. “Totally shocked and saddened to hear about Shane Warne – a cricketing genius and one of the nicest guys you could meet, who also did a lot to help disadvantaged kids into sport,” he shared. Mick Jagger International superstar and former leading man of The Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger was another British celeb to share his love for Shane on social media. “I’m so saddened by the sudden death of Shane Warne. He brought such joy to the game and was the greatest spin bowler ever,” he said simply.

“Forever grateful! You’ll be missed.” Twitter

Andy Lee

Andy was deeply moved by the death of Shane, whom he referred to as a friend.

“I’m lying in bed having just heard the news that a legend and friend has passed,” Andy wrote on Twitter.

“He opened so many doors for me to the sport I loved and we shared a lot of yarns playing another sport we both loved.

“Forever grateful! You’ll be missed.”

Russell Crowe

Fellow Aussie legend and beloved actor Russell Crowe was also quick to share his love for his lost friend.

“S.K. Warne,” he penned.

“Woke this morning to the devastating news. Having a hard time accepting it.

“Genius player. Grand company. Loyal friend,” he wrote.

“Vale Warnie, the country will be less bright and interesting without you." Instagram

Leigh Sales

Journalist Leigh Sales took to Instagram this morning to pen a wordy and kind tribute to Shane, admitting she had huge admiration for him.

“When I started at 7.30 in 2011, one person was at the top of my interview wishlist: Warnie,” she recalled.

“He was a genius and historically important cricketer but also something that’s increasingly rare: a true and original character who was unapologetic about who he was. I couldn’t understand why he had never been interviewed with the respect all of that deserved and I really wanted to do it,” she shared.

“It took 7 years to make it happen … I opened by saying “Nice to meet you Shane” and he replied “Nice to be met” and from that moment, I knew he would be gold. And he was - smart, charming, interesting, vulnerable, honest.

“Vale Warnie, the country will be less bright and interesting without you, and condolences to his family & friends.”

"But most of all, an amazing dad." Getty

Brendan Fevola Fellow sporting legend and Shane’s close friend Brendan Fevola also shared his feelings on social media this morning. “Words can’t express how I’m feeling right now. You were a true champion, a loyal friend but most of all an amazing Dad,” he wrote. “You’ve left a huge hole in everyone’s hearts, RIP KING.” Brendan also tagged Shane’s children, and said he was “sending love”.

