"Grace’s face is a MOOD." Instagram

Proud in purple! This adorable pic of Grace wearing sunglasses and a bucket hat was shared as Bindi, Chandler and Robert grin happily at the camera.

"Grace’s face is a MOOD," Bindi captioned the post on her Instagram.

Grace knows how to work a camera. Instagram

"This girl … loves a selfie," Bindi penned, and sure enough, in the photo it looks like Grace has figured out how to take her own pics!

Bonding time. Instagram

There's nothing more special than spending some quality time as a family, and Bindi is proving just that with this post.

"Spending time away from the world on our conservation property with my sweet girl and husband. 📸 — @chandlerpowell."

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift." Instagram

Bindi rang in her 23rd birthday on July 24, and to mark the occasion, she penned a sweet message dedicated to her daughter.

"My first birthday as a mama has been the most beautiful gift. Our sweet Grace Warrior’s face says it all," she wrote.

"Today I celebrated by feeding Monty the crocodile and hugging my gorgeous girl (not at the same time!). 💛 Thank you for the lovely birthday messages and kind support, it means the world to me."

"Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?!" Instagram

Another Grace dedication post was when Bindi returned to social media after taking a short break.

"Grace Warrior • A collection of my favourite moments this month. Our beautiful angel has started giggling all the time and absolutely loves nature walks, looking for wildlife with us.

"Can you believe she’ll be 4 months old soon?! Infinite love and gratitude in my heart," Bindi wrote.

Seeing double! Instagram

There's no denying that Grace looks just like her mum, and it's something that Bindi agrees with as she shared a throwback photo of her around the same age as grace.

"Baby Grace Warrior & Baby Bindi Sue," she said. "Like mama like daughter. We both love our hoodie towels."

Zoo walks with Grace. Instagram

"Adventures with our little bug. 💗

📸 — @chandlerpowell."

"All the love in the world." Instagram

Family time! These three are all about spending quality time together and bonding as a family of three.

"All the love in the world," Bindi shared.

Meeting the wildlife. Instagram

"Grace Warrior’s first koala encounter," Bindi wrote as she shared a sweet photo of Grace meeting a koala.

"She was fascinated and so was Milo our darling koala! Too cute."

Bindi marked Grace turning two months old with this pic. Instagram

"Our gorgeous Grace Warrior is almost two months old," Bindi penned at the time.

"She loves an afternoon walk through our Australia Zoo gardens, lots of cuddles and smiling big. She lights up the world with her beautiful heart."

Grace is one happy baby. Instagram

"Grace’s beautiful smile," Bindi said, and sure enough, Grace can be seen giggling adorably in the captured moment.

Marking special milestones. Instagram

The first few weeks as a first time mum, Bindi's excitement of her new role couldn't be any more obvious as she shared constant updates on her little bub.

"Two weeks with our Warrior princess. Cherishing every moment together," she penned.

First few days with Grace. Instagram

"Our perfect Grace Warrior is one week old. This week has been filled with sweet snuggles and infinite love," Bindi wrote at the time.

The very first pic! Instagram

And of course, the very first post after welcoming Grace home, Bindi penned a long-written message to Instagram.

"March 25, 2021. Celebrating the two loves of my life. Happy first wedding anniversary to my sweetheart husband and day of birth to our beautiful daughter.

"Grace Warrior Irwin Powell. Our graceful warrior is the most beautiful light. Grace is named after my great-grandmother, and relatives in Chandler’s family dating back to the 1700s. Her middle names, Warrior Irwin, are a tribute to my dad and his legacy as the most incredible Wildlife Warrior.

"Her last name is Powell and she already has such a kind soul just like her dad. There are no words to describe the infinite amount of love in our hearts for our sweet baby girl. She chose the perfect day to be born and we feel tremendously blessed."