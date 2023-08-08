Instagram

To celebrate one month of baby Hayden, doting dad Garry, 32, shared a sweet snap of his own, writing "four weeks have swung by."

Isn't he just a bundle of joy?

In another snap shared by the proud dad, Hayden can be seen chilling with the "lads" - aka dogs Maxi and Rudy.

The athletic couple has also wasted no time introducing their son to the wide and wonderful world of sports! In one picture, Hayden is in his crib while the Ashes play on the TV in the background.

Another shot shows the bub kitted out in a Liverpool FC onesie ahead of the English football season, with the newborn also enjoying lots of time out and about, joining his parents on their walks from the comfort of his pram.

"My Tuesday boys club 🐶👶🏼🐶," Ash captioned this snap shared to her Instagram feed of baby Hayden swaddled up against his mother's chest.

