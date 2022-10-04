Olivia confirmed the split amid growing rumours. Instagram

Olivia continued: "Thank you for all your private DM’s, kindness and support. I’m so grateful for you all. Love you guys.”

She still has several photos from her and Justin’s wedding up on her profile, as well as more recent snaps together. Her profile photo is also a solo shot of her in her wedding dress.

The last photo Olivia posted with her husband was dated August 20 and showed them posing together on the Brooklyn Bridge during a holiday to the US.

But fans suspected something was amiss with the couple when Olivia suddenly changed her Instagram handle back to her maiden name over the weekend.

It sparked plenty of rumours about the state of her marriage, which the beauty queen chose not to address at first, though she had shared a cryptic message with followers a few days prior.

“I know I’ve been quiet on here recently – thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and checked in,” she wrote on Thursday.

“I’m not quite ready to share what’s been going on just yet, and I might still be quiet on here for the next little while. I’ll still be posting here and there, and so appreciate your support.”

Now Olivia has confirmed she and Justin are separating after almost five years together, including eight months as a married pair.

The couple had been together since 2018. Instagram

They first met in 2018 and debuted their romance at the Australian Grand Prix that year, before getting engaged in 2019.

They had hoped to tie the knot soon after but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to reschedule their wedding tree times before they finally said “I do” in 2022.