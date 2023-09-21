Could the real Tiny please stand up? Getty/Instagram

So who did they guess?

Crowded House band member Neil Finn was one name thrown into the mix, with judges also guessing that John Mayer, Spacey Jane frontman Caleb Harper, and American singer Jack Johnson.

Whilst these names are interesting, the official contestant clue released for Tiny hints that the celebrity hiding underneath the monstrous mask could be someone else entirely.

“Hi, I’m Tiny and nothing much scares me. I think we know that’s all true. Sorry, forgive my speed, I’m not as fast as I used to be. So let me tell you about myself. As a monster I’m top of my class, one step ahead! Okay, we’re all caught up now,” the clue read.

“Here ye, here ye, let my voice be heard all over the world. You know, there’s a lot of opportunities as a monster. It’s actually very difficult choosing what to do. Do you really need to know more about me? Or is it ‘fin’? That means the end.”

According to fans, based on the clues given so far and Tiny’s first performance, Aussie singer Pete Murray is the man behind the mask.

“It’s Pete Murray! It’s so obvious I really don’t know how none of them guessed it,” penned one fan on Instagram.

Considering Pete has a song called Class A, this would line up well with the clue that Tiny is “top of the class.”