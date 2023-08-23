Love Is In The Air releases in September. Instagram

Delta took to Instagram to share her excitement that the premiere date for Love Is In The Air – produced by Jaggi Entertainment and Kylie Pascoe - has been set.

“We have a date!!! 'Love Is In The Air' our new movie comes out September 28th on @netflix,” she wrote.

“Can’t wait for you to see this one.”

Fans couldn’t be more thrilled to see the Australian singer return to the screen as they flooded the comment section with love.

“This is everything!! I can’t wait to watch. We’ve missed you on the big screen,” one wrote.

Delta played Olivia in her biopic. Getty

“I’m ready to fly Delta airways,” a second commented.

Another commented: “I’ve got it saved to watch already!!”.

The last time we’ve seen Delta on film was back in 2018 as she starred as Olivia Newton-John in the biopic of her life – Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted To You.

However, the question on many fans lips was: will Love Is In The Air be available to internationally stream? Sadly for global Delta fans, this is yet to be confirmed or denied.