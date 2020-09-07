Matthew Copley and Delta Goodrem have been dating for several years but are notoriously private about their romance. Instagram

How did Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley meet?

Delta’s kept pretty tight-lipped about her relationship with Matthew over the years so the details about how they met are pretty vague.

"I made a conscious decision when I was 30 that I'm not somebody who wants to talk about relationships," Delta explained to InStyle Australia in 2018.

"I made a [choice] that I'm not even going to comment 'yes' or 'no' … I've said nothing for three or four years — all I've kept saying is 'I'm single and I'll let you know when I'm in a serious relationship.' And I will."

What she has shared however, is the pair met on the music scene - reportedly while she was touring in 2017. They’re also both friends with Aussie singer Conrad Sewell, so it’s possible they were introduced by mutual connections.

She told Stellar earlier this year, "Music is how we met, it's what we both do."

Delta and Matthew went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot. Instagram

How long have Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley been dating?

Again, it’s tough to put an exact date on when they made things official thanks to the pair rarely speaking about one another publicly.

In January 2018, the clearest indication of their blossoming romance arose when they were snapped kissing at a resort in Hawaii.

“They couldn't keep their hands off each other...if I didn't know better, I would have mistaken them for honeymooners," an onlooker told New Idea at the time.

“They were holding hands and kissing constantly - they were clearly completely wrapped up in each other.”

Delta and Matthew perform together every Thursday in their "Bunkerdown Sessions". Instagram

Prior to the photos emerging, Matthew shared a video of he and Delta writing a song together, which was posted in 2017.

They eventually went Instagram official in January 2019 with a rare loved-up couple shot posted to Delta’s Instagram.

Since then, the couple have not often appeared on each other’s social media – until COVID-19 hit in early 2020 and they kicked off their “Bunkerdown Sessions” where they perform covers together in their living room.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we're both performers,” Delta told Stellar earlier this year. Instagram

Speaking to Stellar in May this year, Delta touched on the sessions and shared that it was a conscious decision to steer clear of speaking too much about their love story.

“I am pretty consistent with saying to people that my private life is my private life, but we are spending isolation together and, in our household, we're both performers,” she told the magazine.

Providing a rare insight into their relationship, the former Neighbours star added: “It's a relationship of respect. Matt is an incredible musician and we really enjoy working together.”

Rumours often suggest that Delta is engaged or has secretly tied the knot. Instagram

Are Delta Goodrem and Matthew Copley married?

Rumours have long run rampant that Delta and Matthew have been engaged and secretly tied the knot.

But in September 2020, fans were really whipped into a frenzy when eagle-eyed fans spotted rings on both Delta and Matthew’s fingers during one of their Bunkerdown Session performances.

“Um... can't not notice the weddings rings though?” one follower wrote, while another added: “I noticed rings on your fingers.”

Delta is yet to publicly comment on whether her marital status has recently changed.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted what looks like wedding rings on Delta and Matthew's fingers. Instagram

Does Delta Goodrem have kids?

While Delta and Matthew have not yet welcomed any children, the Wings songstress has admitted in the past that she sees kids in her future.

In 2018, she told Who magazine that she “looked forward” to becoming a mother but was in no rush to start a family straight away,

“I always knew it would be a little later in life for me. I always knew that,” Delta said.

“Of course, I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment.”

"I look forward to when that chapter is and that will be a beautiful moment,” Delta shared of her plans for kids. Instagram

Two years earlier during an interview with TV WEEK, Delta gushed about her brother Trent and his wife Carly welcoming a baby into the family and confessed she’d “absolutely” love to do the same one day.

“I cried my eyes out when I found out they were having a baby,” she said, before revealing, “I'd love to have a family.”

She added: “If it's meant to be, then one day it will. I look forward to that time, but it's not right now. I'm enjoying getting into music and being really empowered in what I'm getting to do... I know when I do, I will give it my everything.”