Black Mirror is returning after a four year hiatus. Netflix

ARNOLD

Start your month on a strong note by tuning into this intimate three-part docuseries!

Following the life and times of bodybuilder champion turned Hollywood actor turned politician Arnold Schwarzenegger, the series offers viewers a never before seen look at the now 75-year-old multifaceted life and career thanks to interviews with friends, foes, co-stars, and even the legend himself.

Is there anything Arnold can't do?

Arnold is a man who has worn many hats over his 75 years. Getty

THE WITCHER: Season Three Volume One

Get your coins ready to toss to The Witcher as the Emmy-nominated fantasy drama returns for a thrilling new season, split into two eight-episode volumes.

Season three will mark Henry Cavill's last appearance as protagonist Geralt of Rivia, with fellow Hollywood heartthrob Liam Hemsworth set to take over the character from season four onwards.

Fans of The Witcher will soon have to say goodbye to Henry Cavill. Netflix

BREAK POINT: Part Two

Grab your racket because a second series of Break Point is here!

Follow the world's most promising players in tennis (including some familiar Aussie faces) as they see their dreams realised, and just as quickly dashed as they train and compete for the top title at the 2022 US Open.

If you are a) a tennis fan or b) loved watching Drive to Survive this series is for you!

Get up close and personal with some of the world's biggest tennis players. Netflix

Run Rabbit Run

With Succession star Sarah Snook in the lead, this Aussie thriller has immediately jumped to the top of our must-watch list!

As a single mother (played by Sarah) grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter's claims to have memories of another life, painful memories from the past are given a new lease on the life, and trouble ensues.

This Aussie thriller will surely leave viewers on the edge of their seats. Netflix

Stream these television series and more by signing up for Netflix today. Subscribe here.