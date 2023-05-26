Speaking with BBC Newsnight in late May, ABBA band members Bjorn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson confirmed that Australia was a likely contender for the new home of ABBA Voyage.

"I have to say I'd like to take the show to Australia," Benny said.

"It would feel good to go back there and say thank you to Australians for supporting us from day one."

Agnetha Faltskog, Bjorn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad at the 2022 premiere of ABBA Voyage. Getty

The 76-year-old went on to add: "We achieved more than we could ever hope for...seeing this happening [ABBA Voyage] after four or five years of work...and realising that the audience actually connected to what was on stage."

"Not like watching a movie but as if we were actually there."

Abba Voyage is a "concert experience like no other." Instagram

ABBA only ever toured Australia once, playing 11 dates in 1977.

The band members are now well into their seventies, and performed together in public in 1986, four years after they officially disbanded in 1982.

Bjorn and Benny are very close friends. Getty

Rumours did swirl however in 2016 that the iconic Swedish group took to the stage together at a private party in Stockholm.

According to the local publication Expressen, the very brief reunion took place at a party thrown by Bjorn and Benny in honour of their 50-year friendship.

Andersson has also previously revealed that the band had turned down a $1 billion dollar offer (yes you read that right) to reunite and tour together which the band declined.

Mamma Mia!