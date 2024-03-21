It's finally time! We are back with another season of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia, marking the first season since Dr Chris Brown left Channel 10.
The 10th season will be hosted by Julia Morris and Robert Irwin, premiering on Channel 10 on March 24, 2024.
WATCH: I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here Australia 2024 Trailer.
The clues revealed that everyone from a Hollywood child star to an international stage sensation will be heading to the jungle... fans are eager to see which speculated celebs will be heading to South Africa.
So far, only one name has been revealed however we anticipate more news over the coming days.
Keep scrolling to see the 2024 I'm A Celeb contestants...
Channel 10
Brittany Hockley
Internet personality Brittany Hockley is officially heading to the jungle this year. Brittany has become one of The Bachelor's most recognised faces after her stint on the popular reality TV show back in 2015. "Not sure I’ve ever been overwhelmed with so many feelings before. I’m excited, nervous, petrified, anxious and super pumped all at once! And somehow, I’m already hungry!! Lessssssgo!!" she said, speaking on the announcement. Brittany fits the previously given clue of radio queen, co-hosting KIIS Network's THE PICK UP.
I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! premieres Sunday 7.30pm on Channel 10
