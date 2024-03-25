Robert and Julia have already formed a firm friendship. Ten

“Julia adores him," Tamara further enthused. "They have become such a fun duo already."

It’s true, fans are loving Julia and Robert’s chemistry in the jungle. And the co-hosts have had nothing but kind words to say about each other.

“There is a pure excitement that (Robert) has taken over the show,” Julia previously told New Idea in an exclusive interview.

“We seriously cannot believe our luck that we have global Wildlife Warrior, Robert [taking] up the magnificent mantle left by our beloved Doctor [Dr Chris Brown]."

She continued: “We are in the enviable and rare position of getting to carry this 10-year legacy into a funny, warm, and insane future. It's like winning the lottery twice.”

“There is a pure excitement that (Robert) has taken over the show," Julia told us. Ten

So sad was Julia when her friend Chris left the series, that the mother-of-two was only comforted when Robert joined the cast.

“I cannot tell you how happy and relaxed I am,” the 55-year-old told our sister site WHO. “I am the luckiest girl in the world.

“We come with a similar on-camera experience under our belts,” she added, calling Rob a “fiercely intelligent young man” as well as “funny and super cool”.

“I think we are going to build something really special and I think the show is going to have a fun and new level of kindness to it, as well as super sweet comedy and have a cool conservation message underpinning it. I don’t see how we can go wrong.”

The co-hosts are "protective" of one another. Ten

Robert certainly holds Julia at an equal level of esteem, telling news.com.au that they are very “protective of each other”. This was proven true when Rob was put in a tricky spot during a radio interview on KIISFM’s Kyle & Jackie O Show.

When Kyle Sandilands grilled the Wildlife Warrior about his recent breakup with partner Rorie Buckey, the 20-year-old stalled by commending the shock-jock on his “smooth” segue. When Kyle pushed for an answer, Julia jumped to her junior’s defence.

“You could do what I've done and find a person that hates you and buy them a house,” the comedian jokingly interrupted.

A touched Robert replied: “Julia Morris you are a beautiful human being and I love you dearly.”