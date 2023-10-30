I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia, known for its unique blend of celebrity challenges and survival in the wild, has captivated audiences. Rob's connection with wildlife and charismatic personality, combined with Julia's comedic talents, are expected to bring a fresh and entertaining perspective to the show.

Rob's appointment aligns with his lifelong dedication to wildlife conservation and education. Since childhood, he has been actively involved in the family's Australia Zoo and has participated in numerous animal rescue and conservation efforts.

Rob expressed his enthusiasm for the role, saying "It’s a huge honour to be the new co-host of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.

"I can’t wait to plunge back into the incredible African jungle and introduce our celebrities to the magnificent wildlife that call the jungle home.

“Most of all, I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to work alongside the incredibly kind and talented Julia Morris.

"Crikey! This is going to be a wild ride!"

Rob is stepping into the role of I'm A Celeb host. Instagram

Fans of the show can anticipate a thrilling and entertaining season with Rob and Julia as co-hosts. Rob's enthusiasm and knowledge of the natural world, coupled with Julia's humour, promise to make this season memorable.

Julia shared her enthusiasm on the announcement, stating, “I am absolutely overjoyed by the appointment of my spectacular new co-host, Robert Irwin.

"Audiences will be peaking at how much fun we have in store. You might think Robert and I are an unlikely duo, but it turns out we’re a magical combination! Season 10, here we come!"

As they step into their new roles, Rob and Julia continue the show's legacy of entertaining and educating viewers.

I'm A Celebrity with Robert and Julia as co-hosts, is set to be a wild adventure. Stay tuned for more updates as the highly anticipated season approaches.