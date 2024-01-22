Rob will feel right at home in the jungle... Instagram

While we can not expect all of Robert's A-list celebrities to appear on this season of I'm A Celeb, the source assured Yahoo Lifestyle that Robert has been talking to some "seriously famous names" to join the show.

“Julia is telling everyone that Robert is like a breath of fresh air and even she will admit she has been outdone with celebrity names being dropped on set,” the insider said.

“The network might get some mates rates with Robert’s friends but he won’t be playing favourites. He’d love to put his friends in unimaginable challenges.”

No celebrities have been confirmed to join the reality show as of yet, but with the premier fast approaching, we expect some more clues to be dropped very soon!

RELATED: Robert Irwin and girlfriend Rorie Buckey's relationship timeline

The entire Irwin family is set to join Rob in South Africa. Instagram

This marks Roberts's first hosting job and makes him the youngest top talent on local TV at just 20 years old.

Rob has revealed that he is very excited about his new television gig... almost as excited as we are to see him in the South African jungle.

"[This] is something I've never done before but I have been to the set before, I have been to the jungle and loved it," Rob shared on NOVA's flagship breakfast program Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie in November 2023.

"And I remember when I was probably like 10 years old when I went over and saw it [the jungle set], and I thought, you know watching Julia up there and Chris, I thought one day I want to host that and now I'm doing it, it's kind of weird."

Stay tuned for more updates as the highly anticipated season approaches.

RELATED: Robert Irwin reveals the "entire Irwin family" is going to South Africa for I'm A Celebrity