After her divorce from UK photographer Lee Henderson in 2018, breakfast radio host Jackie O Henderson has remained happily single. The mother of one has previously revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she "loves" the single life.

"You don't have to answer to anyone, you can do whatever you want. You don't have to discuss what's for dinner. I hated those conversations," she admitted on air in February.

A few months later, however, she seems to have changed her tune! On their shared show, Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands that she had signed up for a dating app.

