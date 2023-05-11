After her divorce from UK photographer Lee Henderson in 2018, breakfast radio host Jackie O Henderson has remained happily single. The mother of one has previously revealed on The Kyle and Jackie O Show that she "loves" the single life.
"You don't have to answer to anyone, you can do whatever you want. You don't have to discuss what's for dinner. I hated those conversations," she admitted on air in February.
A few months later, however, she seems to have changed her tune! On their shared show, Jackie told her co-host Kyle Sandilands that she had signed up for a dating app.
Announcing she's ready to start dating again five years after her split, she admitted she had signed up to Hinge.
Admitting she was speaking to 'three or four men' on the app, she gave insight into her 'try anything' attitude; "I just thought, hey, I’m going to do it because why not?” she said. “I can’t go out all the time, I don’t want to do that. This is just easier [to meet someone]."
While she's not 'necessarily looking' for a long-term relationship, she said she wants "to have a little bit of fun and go on dates."
"That doesn’t mean I want Tinder hook-ups either. I’ll just go out on a date and see what happens," she clarified.
Jackie O shares a daughter with her ex-husband Lee Henderson.
The 48-year-old said she prefers to date men aged between 35 and 55.
"I want to go out on a date here and there, you know?"