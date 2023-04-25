The notorious shock jock has definitely shown his softer side when it comes to romance and fatherhood. Following his extravagant engagement, he's spared no expense when it comes to love.

Tegan's engagement ring is said to be worth over $1.14 million, according diamond expert Tobias Kormind when speaking to the Daily Mail.

Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston are getting married on Saturday, April 29. Getty

When it comes to wedding expenses, he revealed further details on Monday's Kyle and Jackie O Show. In the segment, listeners called in to guess how much each element of the wedding cost. Kyle would then answer with 'higher' or 'lower', whilst also letting slip exact prices in several circumstances.

The rough total hitting just shy of $1 million dollars, big ticket items included flowers at $150 000, the wedding cake at over $9400, entertainment at over $100 000, and suits at over $15 000.

As reported by 7 News, wedding rings were gifted to the couple on behalf of House of K'Dor.

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands shows off baby Otto. Article continues after video.

Kyle revealed further details about the big day, saying caviar would be served and he will have three groomsmen and three pageboys.

Justifying his expenditure, he said, "Look, you only get married once."