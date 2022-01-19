Kyle's proposal to Tegan was an extravagant affair. Instagram

How did Kyle and Tegan meet?

Following the end of his eight-year relationship with Imogen Anthony, rumours swirled that Kyle had begun a relationship with his then-personal assistant, Tegan.

While the pair initially denied the romance, the pair seemingly went Instagram official on December 6, 2019, when they were photographed having a drink together on Tegan’s Instagram.

On ​​​​New Year’s Eve in 2019, the pair looked to be a full-fledged couple when they uploaded a romantic snap of Tegan kissing Kyle on the cheek during Sydney's New Year’s fireworks.

The pair seemed to confirm their relationship on New Year's Eve. Instagram

Kyle proposes to Tegan



Kyle popped the question to Tegan during a holiday at his house in Port Douglas earlier this month - and, of course, it was an extravagant affair.

The shock jock spared no expense for the special occasion, which was complete with flowers, a red carpet, and a whopper of a diamond ring.

Speaking about the proposal live on air during The Kyle & Jackie O Show, Kyle admitted that a few things went wrong, including that Conrad Sewell was supposed to perform their favourite song, but the singer had to pull out at the last minute because he'd contracted COVID.

Despite the last-minute changes, Tegan was overcome with emotion at the surprise. As was Kyle, who admitted he got teary during the proposal.

As for their wedding plans, Kyle confessed there is no official date yet, but the ceremony will likely be in Sydney.

The romantic proposal was captured on video. Kyle and Jackie O

How much did Tegan's ring cost?

While neither Kyle nor Tegan have confirmed the price of the impressive diamond ring, the Daily Mail spoke to Tobias Kormind, the managing director of Europe's largest online diamond jeweller, 77 Diamonds, to get an idea of the cost of the massive sparkler.

"Tegan's ring is an emerald-cut diamond set on a split shank platinum band," Tobias told the publication.

"[It would be] worth over $1.14million for a decent quality diamond, at least F colour, VS1 clarity," he added.

Since Kyle recently valued his business empire at about $100 million, we have no doubt he would spare no expense for his future wife.

Tegan showed off the impressive ring on Instagram. Instagram

Babies “not off the cards”

Recently, Kyle has hinted at wanting to start a family with his fiancee, despite previously voicing that he had no plans to become a father.

“It is definitely not off the cards,” Kyle told Sydney Confidential about the possibility of becoming a father.

“It has never really been on my priority list and I think that is just because I was that kid that dragged around my childhood issues from my parents’ divorce and this and that.

“When you think about it, because my mates have all got kids … young ones, and now I feel a bit left out,” the KIIS host said.

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands' health battle (Article continues after video)

Previously, Kyle discussed the prospect of having children, saying he believed he was “too selfish” but admitted that “it had never been the right time”.

"I'm open to having children, I've never really been really against it but it's just never really been in my world," he said.

"I don't know about that, you've always been against it," co-host Jackie 'O' Henderson replied.

"I've been too selfish to have one, like, I thought maybe I'd have a kid one day but it's never been the right time," he said, adding that Tegan “definitely wants kids”.

Kyle says Tegan “definitely wants kids”. Instagram

The 50-year-old also surprised fans back in August when he announced ​​​​that he and Tegan had been trying for a baby during a segment with psychic Georgina Walker on The Kyle and Jackie O Show.

Kyle and Tegan have been dating since late 2019, and prior to his latest relationship, he was with model Imogen Anthony for eight years and was married to singer Tamara Jaber from 2008 to 2010.

