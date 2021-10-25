Kyle and Imogen dated for eight years. Getty

Ahead of Imogen's appearance on Big Brother VIP, we take a look back at the 30-year-old's long term relationship with Kyle Sandilands, as well as see what the model and influencer is up to these days.

How did Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony meet?

Imogen and Kyle met at the radio star's lavish 40th birthday, with Kyle declaring his affection for the model just two weeks after they met at the event in 2011.

"If anything happened to her, I could never be with anyone else," Kyle told WHO magazine in 2013.

"If anything happened to her, I could never be with anyone else." Getty

The couple soon moved in together into a $2.5 million mansion in Sydney's Dover Heights, opposite nightclub owner John Ibrahim.

However, despite bonding over their shared love of partying and animals, their relationship was far from perfect.

John Ibrahim, who has been a pal of Kyle's for years, once recalled the couple's first-ever fight during an appearance on KIIS FM in 2017.

He said he saw Imogen leap onto Kyle's car "like a cat" in order to stop him from leaving their home after an argument.

Kyle decalred his love for Imogen shortly after meeting the star. Getty

"I hear the garage door opening and I see Kyle reversing his big a** Bentley out the driveway," he said.

"All of a sudden you see Imogen jump on the bonnet, like you would a cat, with Ugg boots on and a singlet.

"Imogen was screaming, 'Where you going, you fat C-word?'"

He added: "She stood up on the bonnet with her arms folded, and you see him drive back into the driveway the garage door comes closing down. I almost died!"

The pair apparently drifted apart by the end of their relationship. Getty

"I rang [Kyle], and I couldn't talk I was laughing so hard. And he said, 'Don't tell me you saw that?' He said, 'She weighs 45 kilos but I'm petrified of her!'"

In 2018 the couple then purchased a $3 million hobby farm in Robertson, in the NSW Southern Highlands.

They even tried to escape the limelight and both insisted their relationship was based on quiet nights in.

"Social media has a perception of showing you what you want to see. But for us there is a lot of sitting around doing f**king nothing," Imogen said of the relationship.

"We have quiet nights all the time… that's all we do is quiet nights, like sitting in front of Netflix where we have shows we watch constantly."

"But for us there is a lot of sitting around doing f**king nothing." Instagram

Why did Imogen Anthony and Kyle Sandilands break up?

After months of rumours that the pair had called it quits, Kyle took to his radio show to confirm the news in November 2019, explaining that they had been drifting apart for some time despite being together for eight years.

“We haven’t been with each other for quite a few months now. Unfortunately, it’s run its course. That’s just the way it is.”

Kyle confirmed the sad news on his radio show. KIIS FM

However, a source claimed that the reason for their split was largely due to Kyle’s reluctance to make a commitment.

“Imogen has desperately wanted to get married and have kids for quite some time now but unfortunately Kyle wasn’t ready,” a source told New Idea at the time.

“Kyle has issues from his past that he speaks about openly but keeps people at a distance, especially since his first marriage to Tamara [Jaber].”

The source further claimed the couple didn’t spend much time together and effectively lived ‘separate lives’.

The pair reportedly lived "separate lives". Instagram

“They would usually do their own thing,” the insider claims. “Kyle would always be out, and Imogen wouldn’t hear from him – and vice versa.”

Following the news, Imogen revealed on Instagram that the split came down to "family" and "health" issues.

"We have a lot to deal with separately ... It's probably been one of the hardest years of our lives, separately.

"I've got so much family stuff, and there's so much health stuff involved between us.

"I've got so much family stuff, and there's so much health stuff involved between us." Instagram

"We just kind of want to get each other, get ourselves into the best form of ourselves we can be, without kind of just p**ing in each other's pockets.

"We still love each other very much, we speak every day. We still see each other, we deal with things with each other."

Who are Kyle Sandilands and Imogen Anthony dating now?

Following the split, it was long until rumours swirled that Kyle was secretly dating his personal assistant, Tegan Kynston, with some speculating that she was the catalyst for the pair's sudden break-up.

Tegan, however, vehemently denied the claims.

"I know that's kind of been said," Tegan told Daily Mail Australia. "But it's completely not true."

WATCH: Imogen Anthony talks about 'mental issues' on Instagram

More drama soon surrounded Kyle and Tegan after the latter was charged with slapping a police officer after an early morning spat with the radio shock jock in November 2019.

Tegan was issued with a court summons after she allegedly damaged Kyle's luxury Bentley as she exited the car, which resulted in the pair getting into a heated altercation.

Several reports claim that Kyle asked bystanders to call the police during the altercation.

“On arrival officers found a woman who was visibly distressed with a man who was driving a car,” a New South Wales Police spokesperson revealed.

Tegan and Kyle got into a heated altercation in November 2019. Getty/Instagram

“While speaking with the woman it will be alleged in court she assaulted one of the officers before being taken to hospital for a mental health assessment,”

“The man was spoken to by police and left the area soon after.”

Facing court in early 2020, documents stated Tegan told a paramedic she had consumed three grams of cocaine during the night before asking to speak to the female constable she hit, saying “I am sorry for hitting you – I just took all my anger out on you”.

Meanwhile, Imogen seems to have taken a much more low-key approach to her new relationship, with the star teasing fans with snaps of her mysterious bearded lover without revealing his identity.

Imogen is besotted with her new man. Instagram

Confirming the happy news that she had found love again, Imogen confirmed in a sweet Instagram post in January this year that she had a new partner after a year of "emotional blackmail".

"I just want to say, that despite what everyone has thought, I have felt immense happiness over this last year," she wrote on January 14. "But it was the emotional blackmail and lies that f---ed up my head and my ability to move on properly."

The model added that she was grateful to have "grown so close to someone so patient, helpful and understanding of my situation" because she "still shares so much with someone else."

"But damn, what a f---en roller coaster,' she wrote. "Hope it was just as fun for everyone else as it was for me! Not."

Imogen has kept mum on her man's indentity. Instagram

Earlier this month, Imogen gave fans another peek at her new man, who can be seen beaming as he holds hand with a smiling Imogen.

In another snap, Imogen credited her new beau for making her "feel alive again".

"My Silly Sagittarian 🏹 My Viking ⚔️ Pirate 🏴‍☠️ Wild Man 🦦 Merman 🧜🏼‍♂️ Beastie 👹 this is where I try to write some Megan Fox 2 MGK style caption because the truth is, we are just as disgusting," she captioned the image.

"Thank you for reminding me what it feels to be alive again, as it’s wild, just like you."

Ready to move on with your love life? Sign up for eHarmony today!