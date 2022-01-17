Kyle popped the question! Instagram

The account also shared a sweet video of the moment Kyle got down on one knee (see above), complete with water views, a red carpet, candles, and even fireworks.

Kyle spoke about the proposal live on air, admitting that a few things went wrong, including that Conrad Sewell was supposed to perform their favourite song, but the singer had to pull out at the last minute because he'd contracted COVID.

Despite the last minute changes, Tegan was overcome with emotion at the surprise. As was Kyle, who admitted he got teary during the proposal.

As for their wedding plans, Kyle confessed there is no official date yet, but the ceremony will likely be in Sydney.

Congratulations to the happy couple! Instagram

The Sunday Telegraph first reported that the radio jockey popped the question earlier in the month during a holiday at his house in Port Douglas.

Kyle's manager, Bruno Bouchet, also teased an official confirmation from the shock jock himself on the Kyle & Jackie O show, which he co-presents with Masked Singer judge Jackie O.

“It’s their news to announce, not mine, Bruno said.

“But if you do want to know, make sure you tune into Kyle and Jackie O on Monday.”

Before the official announcement, Tegan was spotted sporting a sparkling diamond on her finger while disembarking a private jet.

WATCH: Kyle Sandilands' health battle (Article continues after video)

In 2019, weeks after Kyle announced the end of his seven-year romance with model Imogen Anthony, revealing they hadn't "been living with each other for quite a while", he was spotted with Tegan.

Recently, the radio host even hinted at wanted to start a family.

“It is definitely not off the cards,” Kyle told Sydney Confidential about the possibility of becoming a father.

“It has never really been on my priority list and I think that is just because I was that kid that dragged around my childhood issues from my parents’ divorce and this and that.

“When you think about it, because my mates have all got kids … young ones, and now I feel a bit left out,” the KIIS host said.

For a fairytale love story like Kyle and Tegan's, sign up for eharmony!