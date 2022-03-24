John (pictured) and Kyle have been friends for years. Getty

In his 2017 book, Last King of the Cross, John also shared details about his friendship with the radio host, noting they grew up under similar circumstances.

“A lot of people don’t know that Kyle grew up rough, where good role models weren’t common. We didn’t have a lot of success stories living around us,” he said.

Their friendship grew solid once they moved into two houses right across from each other, something John explores in his book.

“Living directly across the road from each other, and both being single, it’s not an ideal situation for our health. But… so much fun,” he said.

“I have travelled the world with him.” Instagram

John also said that from Kyle “putting on a private full-on cabaret show on the coffee table in our villa in Ibiza” to just having breakfast in a street diner in LA, they’ve been through it all.

“Love him or hate him, I have travelled the world with him, and we’ve always had great times together,” he went on to write in his book.

“I find him to be a loyal friend, straight to the point and non-judgmental. I’m unfortunately never up early enough to listen to his show, so all I judge him by is the time I spend with him.”

“You could put me and him in a phone box — although he wouldn’t fit — and we’d have a great time just talking sh*t.”

Kyle (pictured) regularly speaks highly of their friendship on the radio. Getty

Kyle and John will soon have something new to bond over, with the radio host set to welcome his first child with Tegan.

John is already a father of three, and his youngest, six-month-old Elvis, has Kyle wrapped around his little finger.

Earlier this year, Kyle was seen doting on his friend’s son while at lunch in Sydney, after Tegan shared a sweet photo of the duo to her Instagram Stories.

With Kyle set to welcome a baby boy with Tegan later this year, it seems his friendship with John will continue into the next generation.