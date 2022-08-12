Kyle was every inch the proud dad as he showed off baby Otto. Kyle and Jackie O

"Oh he's so cute! Look at him," Jackie exclaimed from the radio studio.

"I do think it does look like you Kyle."

She then asked what colour Otto's hair was, and though it appeared dark in he explained.

"I thought it was like a strawberry, brown-y, goopy bit of whatever in there."

Someone else chimed in that they saw the resemblance in Otto's "round face", to which an affronted Kyle replied, "Excuse me!"

He and his fiancée Tegan Kynaston welcomed Otto into the world after the radio host rushed off-air on Thursday morning for the birth.

His manager Bruno Bouchet revealed that the baby boy arrived happy and healthy just an hour later.

"Little Otto was born this morning. Mum and bub both doing well," he told Daily Mail Australia. "Kyle's beyond excited."

The couple first announced they were expecting in February, sharing the surprising news on Valentine's Day - because of course they did.

"We're having a baby!" Kyle, 51, announced as the entire KIIS FM studio cheered, adding that he hoped the bub was "either a girl … or a little gay son."

Co-host Jackie O said she was "so happy" for the couple and was even more excited when Kyle asked her to be his son's godmother.

This article first appeared on our sister site, Now To Love.