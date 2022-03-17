Lincoln will star as John Ibrahim in the Last King of The Cross. Supplied

The 10-part gritty serialised drama is an operatic story of two brothers, Sam and John Ibrahim who organise the street but lose each other in their ascent to power.

Inspired by John Ibrahim’s best-selling autobiography of the same name, Last King of The Cross tracks his rise from a poverty-stricken immigrant.

With no education, no money, and no prospects, he forged himself as Australia’s most infamous nightclub mogul in Sydney’s Kings Cross - a mini-Atlantic City.

The series will follow the life of Sydney figure John Ibrahim (pictured). Getty

Multi-award-winning writer/director Kieran Darcy-Smith said he could not be more thrilled to have Lincoln shouldering the elevated serialised drama.

“He is a terrific young actor and he’ll be taking us all on a wild ride. John Ibrahim is - amongst so many things - an enigma wrapped in a mystery,” Kieran said.

“He is a fascinating and compelling character. An individual. Therefore finding the right person to portray him accurately was paramount. Finding Lincoln was a blessing.”

The Lebanese-Australian actor has scored multiple roles as of late. Instagram

The Home and Away alum is also set to star in After The Verdict, a new drama series coming to Channel Nine this year.

The series follows four very different Australians who have just finished jury duty on a high-profile murder trial and take matters into their own hands.

It comes after an array of exciting new gigs for the Lebanese-Australian actor, with roles in several local series such as Hiding, Love Child, Dead Lucky, and also US drama Grand Hotel.