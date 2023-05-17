It was the celebrity wedding of the year!

The star-studded nuptials of radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands to his partner of three years and the mother of his one-year-old son Otto, Tegan Kynaston, wowed the nation with their no expenses spared event, coming in at a one million dollar price tag.

And with a guest list of a-listers (that even included Prime Minister Anthony Albanese), it seemed like nothing could overshadow the event - at least until now.

