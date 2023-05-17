Notorious Sydney underworld figure and groomsman John Ibrahim - alongside partner Sarah Budge - gifted the newlyweds cash, Kyle initially hesitant to reveal how much: "All I'm going to say is that I was given a yellow envelope. It was his own cash" before relenting to Jackie O that it was to the sum of $10,000.
Speaking of Jackie O, the longtime colleague of Kyle gifted the couple matching monogram Louis Vuitton travel luggage to use on their honeymoon.
RELATED || Inside Kyle Sandilands and Tegan Kynaston's fairytale relationship
Today show host Karl Stefanovic and wife Jasmine Yarbrough also spent big bucks on the pair, Kyle letting drop that they had received a box of 25 Waterford crystal champagne flutes, glassware that retails anywhere between $3,000 to $4,000.
"That's what I would expect from the Stefanovics," Kyle joked.
Australian Idol star Guy Sebastian performed multiple times for free throughout the night, Kyle estimating that it would have cost an "easy $100,000 to hire him otherwise.
Amazing Race host Beau Ryan and wife Kara gifted the couple a $300 Vera Wang red wine decanter which Kyle referred to as "huge and beautiful and lovely" whilst Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and NSW Premier Chris Minns (along with their partners), renamed a star in the galaxy Otto.
"I've got the certificate and everything," the 51-year-old revealed.
"And it shows on a map how to see your own star."
Surprisingly, Kyle did mention that he had urged his 130 guests to not bring gifts, despite creating a wedding registry with sky-high prices.