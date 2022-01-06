Beau and Kara wed in 2012. Instagram

Following the scandal, Beau announced a leave of absence from The Footy Show for a Vietnam holiday with Kara and Remi.

“Beau and his family are on holiday spending much-needed time together and we have no comment to make on their personal life,” a Nine spokesperson confirmed at the time.

Upon his return to the show, the former Sharks player delivered an emotional apology, without mentioning any explicit details.

“I want to thank everyone for their support … thank you to everyone who has been respectful of my privacy, I would love for people to continue to do that.”

After rebuilding their marriage, Beau and Kara sat down with Woman’s Day to speak about the ordeal.

Kara and Beau share two children, Remi and Jesse. Instagram

“It was like my whole world just fell apart. I was just really upset and embarrassed and all I could think about was my family,” Beau said.

Kara, meanwhile, found being under a microscope to be particularly challenging, calling the attention “overwhelming”.

Despite the very public scandal, Kara stood by Beau’s side as she vouched for her husband’s character.

“He was still a very beautiful person and a loving father. The grass isn’t always greener, and while it was a difficult situation, running from anything in life is never the answer.”

A year after the dust had settled, the couple announced they were having a second child, a boy named Jesse, whom they welcomed in 2017.

“He was still a very beautiful person and a loving father. The grass isn’t always greener, and while it was a difficult situation, running from anything in life is never the answer," Kara said. Instagram

It’s clear that these days the family of four are stronger than ever, with their past only serving to strengthen their bond.

Beau previously told The Daily Telegraph that “having kids changes everything” when it comes to personal growth.

“You learn to put other people before yourself, which I never used to do when I was younger. Now, knowing there are three people I have to provide for and protect is how I look at it. I’m sort of used to coming last now. Whether it’s food that’s left over or a chair to sit on, you’re the one who misses out. It’s just what you do.”

The NRL alum has also stressed that when it comes to his kids, he wants to be “approachable at all times”.

“We talk about how we feel a lot… I don’t want my kids to keep anything from me,” the I'm A Celeb contestant told The Father Hood.

"I don’t want my kids to keep anything from me," Beau said. Instagram

“Most nights I lie down with my daughter to put her to bed – I don’t know how we got into that routine – but I like it. We lie there and chat.”

With a career that has housed the bittersweet companion of travel, The Amazing Race host has spent many hours away from his family – an aspect that has proven difficult for all involved.

As work opportunities continue to arise for the celebrity, Beau says that he and Kara will jointly figure out the best course of action for their family.

“It’s not about travel or money or exposure – it’s about what’s best for us. We’re in a good place at the moment now. I do regret things that have happened in the past, but I can’t change anything,” he told The Father Hood.

“The other thing I do know is that I can’t be away from my family for too long. Otherwise my head falls off.

Want your own fairytale love story? Sign up for eharmony.

Want more I'm a Celebrity news and goss? Check out the links below!

REVEALED: The I'm A Celebrity Australia contestants for 2022

All the clues for who will be entering the jungle on I'm a Celebrity 2022

Get me out of here! All the stars who have withdrawn from I'm A Celeb



It's a jungle out there! Where are the I'm A Celeb winners now?



From the jungle to the bush: Here's where I'm a Celebrity is filmed

A fake celebrity enters the jungle: Who *actually* is I'm A Celeb's David?

Two engagements and a lot of love: A look at Dylan Lewis' family life

Why Poh Ling Yeow has remained close to both of her ex husbands

Here's why I'm A Celeb's Emily Seebohm is keeping her relationship private