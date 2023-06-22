The newest member of the Sandilands-Kynaston family arrived into the world on August 11th, 2022. Instagram

Kyle shared a first look at his newborn son on the Kyle and Jackie O Instagram account on August 14th, three days after his birth.

In the intimate family snap, Mum and Dad are beaming from ear to ear, with tears of happiness springing from their eyes.

And from the looks of things, this photo was taken shortly after birth, with mum and dad still in their hospital hair nets and gowns for what looks to be a c-section operating room.

A beautiful moment. Instagram

On August 16th, another precious picture was shared on the Kyle and Jackie O Instagram account where Kyle is seen gazing contently at his newborn son.

Isn't this just the cutest?

The sweetest. Instagram

Nothing to see here, just a daddy and baby bear snuggling up together!

Such a cheeky bub. Instagram

Just LOOK at this cutie!

Ready to go! Instagram

In December 2022, Otto went on his first flight at the tender age of just fourth months old. So cute!

A Sandilands summer. Instagram

Kyle and Otto soaked up the sun before the radio host had to return from his summer vacation and get back to work at KISS FM.

Otto stole the show at his parents lavish nuptials. Instagram

Kyle and Tegan's multimillion-dollar wedding had numerous celebrities and high-profile guests in attendance.

But it was baby Otto, dummy in mouth, who stole the show!

Like father like son. Instagram

We are seeing double!

Little Otto looks so much like his dad.

Besties. Instagram

Kyle's co-host (and the godmother to Otto), Jackie O, shared this sweet snap of her teenage daughter Kitty alongside baby Otto aka her new best friend.

WATCH NOW: Otto visits Kyle Sandilands in the KISS FM studio. Article continues after video.

Just two months after Otto was welcomed into the world, Kyle revealed on his radio talk show that the couple was already thinking of expanding their family.

"We did talk about another one, possibly we started talking about that on the weekend," he said on his breakfast show.

However, Kyle seemed to be the voice of reason between the couple as he reminded Tegan that just because Otto was "easy" doesn't mean the second child will be.

That being said, who knows what the future will hold for this happy family of three!





