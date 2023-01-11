“It was burn out, I was getting sick a lot and I got thrown around by Covid” Getty

Jackie’s also talked about her weight loss journey and how Weightwatchers helped her reach her weight loss goal, she mentioned that weight loss isn’t about the number on the scales.

“I don’t want anyone obsessing about weight and I don’t want anyone obsessing about junk food and as a parent you are always mindful about the things you say in front of your kids so for me that’s really important that it’s not about calories,” Jackie O said.

Kyle Sandilands and Jackie ‘O’ Henderson have worked together in radio for almost 20 years.

But on November 14, Jackie announced on air she was leaving The Kyle and Jackie O Show for ‘health reasons’.

Jackie revealed that ever since she contracted COVID-19 a few months ago, she’s been suffering with poor health and hasn’t completely recovered from the virus.

And so, Jackie revealed to listeners that she’d be taking a break from radio on the advice of her doctor.

“I've been not very well ever since I've had COVID… I've been struggling with this fatigue,” Jackie said.

Jackie then said that’s why she was going to take a break from co-hosting KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, without specifying exactly when she’d return.