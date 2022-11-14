Jackie has announced she's leaving The Kyle and Jackie O Show on the advice of her doctor and won't return until she's recovered. Getty

“I've been to the doctor several times and he said because I've been pushing myself every day, after the show all I've been doing is sleeping and I'm not getting better.”

Jackie has been coughing regularly on-air for the last few weeks, something Kyle pointed out.

“'I feel it's got worse. I can hear it,” Kyle said.

Jackie then said that’s why she was going to take a break from co-hosting KIIS FM’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show, without specifying exactly when she’d return.

“I just have to take some time off. I’m ending the show today. As in now.”

“You know how much this show means to me, you know how much I push through everything, and I would not be doing this unless I absolutely had to,” Jackie said.

Kyle then joked, “Are you dying? You have cancer?”

Jackie explained that she has felt fatigued ever since she contracted COVID-19 months ago and she's taking time off from radio to get some "serious rest". Getty

Jackie further explained that she just needed some “proper, serious rest” as that’s what her doctor told her was essential to recovery.

“He basically said, ‘If you keep doing this, this is going to get much worse,’ and I’ve taken his advice,” Jackie said.

Jackie did say she’d be “all better” and back on air “soon”; although it’s likely she won’t return until at least 2023.

Once Jackie went off air after making this announcement, Kyle admitted, “I feel like I’ve been broken up with.”

Brittany Hockley, who co-hosts the weekend KIIS FM radio show, Life Uncut, will be filling in for Jackie on The Kyle and Jackie O Show until she returns.