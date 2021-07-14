Jackie O revealed she thought she had COVID, but was mistaken. Channel Ten

"I got an email instead and I thought 'Oh, this is the first time I’ve ever got an email. What’s going on here?' So I called the laboratory because I just wanted to be sure because there was no negative on there."

Jackie then revealed she spoke to the receptionist who confirmed she was not COVID positive.

“She said, ‘See where it says 'see results' at the top and it says 'not detected'? That’s what you’ve got to look at'," the radio host laughed at her blunder.

Cast and crew of The Masked Singer were forced to isolate last year after a dancer tested positive to COVID. Channel Ten

This isn't the first COVID scare that Jackie has been a part of.

The Masked Singer, which Jackie O judges, was impacted by the virus late last month as the show was forced to swap a studio audience at Sydney's Carriageworks for a virtual zoom crowd.

A year prior, while filming in Melbourne, the entire production was forced to shut down after one of the show's dancers tested positive to the virus, infecting six other dancers and multiple crew members.

WATCH: Jackie O brought to tears on The Masked Singer (Story continues after video)

At the time, the cast and crew were forced to immediately isolate. Along with Jackie O, there was host Osher Günsberg, as well as fellow judges Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson – who all appeared in the finale virtually rather than in person.

As the show decided to film in Sydney rather than Melbourne this time around, the production company would have been hoping to avoid a repeat of a lockdown situation.

But now, with Sydney in the midst of lockdown, things are still up in the air when it comes to the singing competition.