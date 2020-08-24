Channel Ten’s The Masked Singer recently suspended filming after a crew member returned a positive coronavirus test (pictured: Osher Gunsberg). Ten

Despite being on rival networks, both television programs are produced at Melbourne's Docklands Studios and share common facilities – placing Nine’s cast and crew at risk.

Hot Seat was supposed to start filming new episodes from Monday, but after Ten sent hundreds of staff into self-isolation, and commenced a deep clean at the studio, Nine followed suit.

Speaking on The Hot Breakfast on Triple M on Monday, Hot Seat host Eddie McGuire said he agrees with the Victorian government’s decision to shut down Hot Seat given the risk.

“It was all set up, we had worked on a set, there was no audience, there was going to be a perspex screen between me and the contestant,” Eddie began.

“They’ve shut the place down. It’s not even in the studio we’re in, it’s in the next studio but there is a bit of spill over so the Victorian government, in their wisdom — and I agree with them — have shut the whole place down,” he added.

Following the Masked Singer shut down, all the cast and crew – including host Osher Gunsberg and judges Jackie ‘O’ Henderson, Dannii Minogue, Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson – went into isolation and reportedly underwent COVID-19 testing.

Speaking remotely on her KIIS FM breakfast show on Monday, Jackie 'O' confirmed that her COVID-19 test came back negative, while fellow judge Dave reportedly also confirmed a negative result.

According to a report by Daily Mail Australia, Channel Ten confirmed in a statement that the entire Masked Singer cast and crew are being closely monitored following the outbreak.

“Network 10 is working closely with the Victorian Government and the Victorian Department of Health and Human Services. Network 10 is providing all crew with all the support and assistance possible,' a spokesperson said.

While it remains unclear when filming will resume, Masked Singer host Osher told The Project that he remains hopeful they will be able to complete the show’s finale soon.

“We will adhere to whatever happens once there’s been an outbreak,” Osher said, before adding: “We have to do a deep clean.”

Fortunately, The Masked Singer has recorded all episodes except for the grand finale, meaning viewers can still see the show at its usual timeslot over the next three weeks.

“We’re going to work as much as we can to try and get a grand finale happening … I’m pretty sure we’ll figure out a way to pull it off,” Osher said.