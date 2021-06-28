The judges were forced to isolate and appear in the finale virtually. Channel Ten

The cluster grew to 16 infected people at one point.

The cast and crew were forced to immediately isolate, including host Osher Günsberg, and judges Dannii Minogue, Jackie O, Dave Hughes and Urzila Carlson – who all appeared in the finale virtually rather than in person.

The show received criticism for continuing to film through Melbourne’s longest lockdown period.

Isaiah Firebrace was part of the cast who were put in isolation. Channel Ten

However, contestants were quick to jump to the defense of the network and Warner, the production company.

Isaiah Firebrace, who had just been revealed as ‘The Wizard’ on season two, spoke about the outbreak in an interview with WHO.

They were preparing for the finale at the time, and had returned to their dressing rooms after rehearsal.

“We all went back to our dressing room and then an hour went past then it was three hours, four hours, five hours and I’m like ‘What the heck is happening?’. Then I get a knock at the door and it’s one of the producers saying the health department’s involved and that there’s been positive cases on site and I’m like ‘Wow!’,” he explained at the time.

WATCH BELOW: The Masked Singer's Dragonfly performs Kesha. Post continues below video...

Choosing to film in Sydney this year, the production company would have been able to avoid Melbourne’s sometimes tenuous situation when it comes to COVID.

However, Sydney clusters have meant a two-week lockdown order was called on Saturday.

Things seem safe for now with just the removal of the live audience, but production will be monitored closely in the coming weeks as the lockdown period unfolds.

Hopefully this fantastic show can go ahead!