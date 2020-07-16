Lindsay Lohan (pictured right) Channel Ten

In a statement, the network revealed comedian Urzila Carlson will be filling the vacant judging slot this year.

Host Osher Gunsberg said The Masked Singer team were thrilled to welcome Urzila into the fold.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Urzila into the bonkers world of The Masked Singer Australia. She is an absolute crack up, and will fit right in as the panel tries to guess who is who!" he said.

Urzila Carlson will join The Masked Singer judging panel. Channel Ten

Urzila echoed the sentiment and revealed via the statement that she was stoked to be taking on Lindsay’s role.

"Being on The Masked Singer Australia is very exciting - it's not something I thought I would ever do, but when I got the call to say 'Lindsay can't make it because of Cyrus The Virus, could you step in?', I immediately said yes,” she said.

"I'm pumped to do the show, but I'm also upset that Lindsay can't be the other panelist.

“But for anyone who is at home and angry, think about this - I have to wear her wardrobe because they've already spent the money, so they are just putting in a few clips for me. Spare a thought for me, and tune in just for that, and the amazing talent under the masks!"

"I'm pumped to do the show, but I'm also upset that Lindsay can't be the other panelist," Urzila said. Channel Ten

While Channel Ten has yet to reveal a premiere date, the reality TV show is returning to air soon and clues for the masked singers already beginning to drop.

Last year 12 celebrities sang their hearts out inside elaborate costumes as judges and viewers attempted to guess who was inside.

Cody Simpson was behind The Robot mask was crowned the winner in The Masked Singer’s first season.



The Masked Singer returns to Network Ten soon